Rise and Phight: 3/1/2023

So far, the Phillies’ offense seems to have no trouble scoring runs. There is little reason to make sweeping judgements about anything from spring training, but it is nice to see the team putting runners across the plate with the frequency they have been so far in the early going.
Not that scoring was ever going to be an issue.
We all know this team was meant to score and score often. Adding Trea Turner to the lineup is only going to help that, as well the impending return of Bryce Harper, but just seeing them hitting well in the early going is comforting.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The big story of the day yesterday was the report that the Phillies and Rhys Hoskins have not had extension talks as of yet.
- Sometimes, all you need is a chance. That’s what Darick Hall has this spring and it’s a “blessing” for him.
- The team is still getting used to all the rules that have come into play this season.
MLB news:
- One breakout player from all 30 teams, including one for the Phillies.
- Turns out the worst case scenario came about for Gavin Lux. He will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL.
- Tyler Glasnow is going to miss some time thanks to a strained oblique. Tough break for the kid.
