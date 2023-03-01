Rise and Phight: 3/1/2023

So far, the Phillies’ offense seems to have no trouble scoring runs. There is little reason to make sweeping judgements about anything from spring training, but it is nice to see the team putting runners across the plate with the frequency they have been so far in the early going.

Not that scoring was ever going to be an issue.

We all know this team was meant to score and score often. Adding Trea Turner to the lineup is only going to help that, as well the impending return of Bryce Harper, but just seeing them hitting well in the early going is comforting.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: