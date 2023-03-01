Gamethread 3/1: Phillies at Twins

There was Pitchers and Catchers.
And then the first full workout.
And then today, the first appearance by Phillies 19-year old phenom Andrew Painter.
The Phillies lineup, as they take the bus ride down the coast to visit the Twins:
Phillies lineup vs. Twins in Ft. Myers. 1:05 p.m. on https://t.co/REbqIiGVRj— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 1, 2023
Marsh 8
Sosa 6
Hall 3
Stubbs 2
Kingery 4
Cave DH
Guthrie 9
Toffey 5
Muzziotti 7
Painter RHP
The lineup Painter will be facing includes Carlos Correa, among others:
Lineup that Andrew Painter will face includes established #MLB Hitters like Gallo, Correa, Kepler and Vazquez #RingTheBell #Phillies #MLB https://t.co/PeT49CvB90— Oscar Budejen (@OscarBudejen) March 1, 2023
