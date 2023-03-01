Gamethread 3/1: Phillies at Twins

There was Pitchers and Catchers.

And then the first full workout.

And then today, the first appearance by Phillies 19-year old phenom Andrew Painter.

The Phillies lineup, as they take the bus ride down the coast to visit the Twins:

Phillies lineup vs. Twins in Ft. Myers. 1:05 p.m. on https://t.co/REbqIiGVRj



Marsh 8

Sosa 6

Hall 3

Stubbs 2

Kingery 4

Cave DH

Guthrie 9

Toffey 5

Muzziotti 7



Painter RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 1, 2023

The lineup Painter will be facing includes Carlos Correa, among others: