Rise and Phight: 3/10/2023

Bryson Stott is an interesting dude this spring. He’s being counted on to not only change positions, but to also take a step forward with his offense. He’s made some changes so far to his approach, leaning on watching his teammate’s at bats, but it’ll be interesting to see if he can make that step forward.

The team has two players that struggle with pitches up in the zone with Stott and Brandon Marsh. It’s likely been a point of emphasis with Kevin Long to work on correcting those holes, so with Bryce Harper out for a while, the offense will have to take a decent step up in his absence. Let’s hope Stott can do so.

On to the links.

MLB news: