Andrew Painter suffered UCL sprain in right elbow

The Phillies top pitching prospect, and arguably the best pitching prospect in baseball, was revealed to have suffered a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. A second opinion was finally confirmed this week as fans held their breath.

From the #Phillies: Andrew Painter underwent an MRI-arthrogram on 3/3 which revealed a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Painter got a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed a UCL sprain.



Recommendation is four weeks of rest, then light tossing. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) March 10, 2023

This is obviously less than ideal for the special right-hander. If his UCL isn’t healed after the four-week rest, you can guarantee that Painter will undergo surgery almost immediately. Fans need to understand this isn’t a death sentence for a prospect this young, but it is certainly disappointing for fans waiting for that marquee pitching prospect since...Cole Hamels?

While Andrew Painter wasn’t likely going to be a cornerstone piece for the Phillies 2023 season, he was a wildcard that could have boosted an already vaunted starting rotation, similar to what Spencer Strider did for the Braves last season.

Many may have felt slightly optimistic based on some off-the-cuff quotes from the org, Painter and his agent, this news has turned those feelings upside-down.