Rise and Phight: 3/13/2023

Not going to lie. With all of the World Baseball Classic goodness that was happening over the weekend, I completely forgot the Phillies were even on in spring training. It’s natural, of course, since nothing much is happening outside of the Andrew Painter news where he got his formal diagnosis on his elbow, the WBC games have been incredibly compelling to watch.

The tiebreaker that put Italy into the next round.

The “uniforms” that Great Britain decided to choose.

The game between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

All of it was just amazing to watch. There were some moments where you really feel bad for the teams that aren’t on par as those with stacked lineups (that poor Czech Republic guy...), but it’s just an amazing tournament to watch.

