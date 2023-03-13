Rise and Phight: 3/13/2023

Not going to lie. With all of the World Baseball Classic goodness that was happening over the weekend, I completely forgot the Phillies were even on in spring training. It’s natural, of course, since nothing much is happening outside of the Andrew Painter news where he got his formal diagnosis on his elbow, the WBC games have been incredibly compelling to watch.
The tiebreaker that put Italy into the next round.
The “uniforms” that Great Britain decided to choose.
The game between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
All of it was just amazing to watch. There were some moments where you really feel bad for the teams that aren’t on par as those with stacked lineups (that poor Czech Republic guy...), but it’s just an amazing tournament to watch.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team took care of some business yesterday, assigning players to the minor league camp and coming to terms with pre-arbitration players.
- The team has a plan for getting Noah Song up to major league speed. Unfortunately, he’s been derailed a bit by back tightness.
- You gotta love spring training success stories. Weston Wilson, so far, can qualify as one with how his spring has gone.
MLB news:
- Bankruptcy is coming for Diamond Sports, but MLB plans to stream most of the games for those teams for free.
- Corbin Carroll became the latest prospect stud to sign his future away, agreeing to an eight-year extension with the Diamondbacks.
- Great. Another new way of “hitting” is on the horizon. This one might be the one where analytics goes too far.
- The Nationals also locked in one of their core players, extending catcher Keibert Ruiz to an eight-year deal as well.
