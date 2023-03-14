Rise and Phight: 3/14/2023

There were no games for the Phillies yesterday, so the news was limited. The roster spots are also limited for the team and we’re starting to come into the waning days of camp battles. Injuries are starting to creep in, ineffectiveness is happening so the next few days will determine a lot.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- All of a sudden, whatever pitching depth the team has is about to be tested with the injuries to Andrew Painter and Ranger Suarez.
- The remaining jobs that are open in the Phillies’ camp have these candidates for them.
MLB news:
- Sorry, folks. Trevor Bauer is headed overseas after not finding anyone to use his services in MLB.
- Well hey! Look at what happens when you’re a) young, b) able to strike out MLB stars in the World Baseball Classic.
- The Mets might be shutting down Jose Quintana for the next three months, they might not be, who knows.
