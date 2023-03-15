Rise and Phight: 3/15/2023

The Phillies lost to the Braves yesterday by a final score of 15-5. Ozzie Albies and Marcel Ozuna combined for 7 RBIs as Cristopher Sanchez struggled to stand out with a chance for the fifth spot in the rotation still on the line. The only positive note for the Phillies was that Nick Castellanos belted a two-run home run to center field. Well and no one got hurt.

You probably turned this game off in the first inning if you even watched at all. Don’t worry, real baseball is fast approaching us.

On to the links.

