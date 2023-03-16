Rise and Phight: 3/16/2023

The Phillies played a game against the Yankees that felt like a slap in the face of the new playing time rules.
The first inning of this Grapefruit League game took 46 minutes. Pitch clock my ass.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 15, 2023
I mean, it was all for the right reasons, but holy moly. That was the first spring training game I’ve watched a majority of, so it was tough, but hey. A whole season to get used to it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Nick Castellanos has been showing some signs of improvement this spring (thank God almighty).
- Their depth is being tested in the starting rotation, so the Phillies are starting to take some precautions.
- Most projection systems see the Phillies finishing third in the NL East. The team does not see it that way.
- Is the team looking to boost their bench a little bit in the outfield?
MLB news:
- Welp, Diamond has officially filed for bankruptcy. Oh well.
- The Yankees are the most valuable franchise in MLB. They won’t even give their team Wi-Fi on their flights.
- Hold your shocked face: Sam Coonrod has another shoulder issue with the Mets.
