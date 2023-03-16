 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/16/2023

Good lord, Phillies, couldn’t you make it a little easier on us?

By Ethan Witte
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies played a game against the Yankees that felt like a slap in the face of the new playing time rules.

I mean, it was all for the right reasons, but holy moly. That was the first spring training game I’ve watched a majority of, so it was tough, but hey. A whole season to get used to it.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

