Rise and Phight: 3/17/2023

As you know by now, Edwin Diaz is going to miss the 2023 season with a knee injury suffered the other night. It’s a weird feeling as it makes the Mets actively worse, which is good for people who desire the Phillies to win baseball games. But as a fan of the game at large, it’s a blow. It’s always better when teams are at their best, when stars are on the field and as annoying as the song might be, there hasn’t been that electric a closer entrance since Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. That’s something we’ll miss. Baseball is entertainment and that entrance was entertaining.

Get well soon, Edwin.

