Gamethread 3/17: Blue Jays at Phillies (and vice versa)

We have mutual split-squad action today:
The Phillies host the Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark. Bailey Falter gets the start, as well as three regulars (probably four, including Hall).
This game is televised on NBCSP+...
We've got split squad action against the Blue Jays today!— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 17, 2023
Clearwater lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oD16naBJK0
In the meantime, the Blue Jays also host the Phillies a short 17-minute bus ride away in Dunedin. The starter in that game will be Matt Strahm (pic), and the lineup features starters Marsh and Bohm:
Dunedin lineup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V035yYSD26— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 17, 2023
