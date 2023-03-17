 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 3/17: Blue Jays at Phillies (and vice versa)

Home-and-home split squads today.

By schmenkman
/ new
MLB: Game One-San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

We have mutual split-squad action today:

The Phillies host the Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark. Bailey Falter gets the start, as well as three regulars (probably four, including Hall).

This game is televised on NBCSP+...

In the meantime, the Blue Jays also host the Phillies a short 17-minute bus ride away in Dunedin. The starter in that game will be Matt Strahm (pic), and the lineup features starters Marsh and Bohm:

Let’s talk about it them.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...