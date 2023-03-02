Rise and Phight: 3/2/2023

How did you spend your Andrew Painter Day? He spent it hitting 99 and genuinely impressing all who watched him.

It was a highly anticipated day for the team as their top prospect made his spring debut and even though it was only two innings, it gave a glimpse of what could be. There is plenty of time to keep getting excited, so it’s best to temper that enthusiasm. For instance, though he was hitting 99, he knew he was only going two innings. Maybe he was airing it out to show his max velocity. Let’s see how long into a game he can maintain it. For now, let’s just make sure we’re keeping expectations in line.

But that back foot slider to Max Kepler. Woooooooooo baby.

On to the links.

MLB news: