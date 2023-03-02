Rise and Phight: 3/2/2023

How did you spend your Andrew Painter Day? He spent it hitting 99 and genuinely impressing all who watched him.
It was a highly anticipated day for the team as their top prospect made his spring debut and even though it was only two innings, it gave a glimpse of what could be. There is plenty of time to keep getting excited, so it’s best to temper that enthusiasm. For instance, though he was hitting 99, he knew he was only going two innings. Maybe he was airing it out to show his max velocity. Let’s see how long into a game he can maintain it. For now, let’s just make sure we’re keeping expectations in line.
But that back foot slider to Max Kepler. Woooooooooo baby.
Phillies news:
- Aaron Nola is usually on the mound when the bell rings for his start. His routine, one that rivals Roy Halladay, is why.
- Painter reminds J.T. Realmuto of another teenage phenom that hit the majors like a thunderbolt.
- Alec Bohm knows his body and that it’s still growing. It could take him to new heights this season.
- The new rules have had an early effect on players. Some of them feel rushed and know it definitely affects a certain part of the game.
MLB news:
- It almost that time of the year, where predictions are made about who is going to breakout this season.
- MLB is about to hire three new people to help set up a distribution group for seventeen teams this season and beyond.
- Speaking of the new rules, so far, they’re sending the game back to the past (is that a good thing?)
- The Braves’ financial record was released from last year. That should put an end to any owner that is crying poor.
