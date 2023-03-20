 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/20/2023

Hey, turns out Mick was Abel

By Ethan Witte
Mick Abel had to make a somewhat emergency start over the weekend and looked really good. He’s been somewhat lost in all of the Andrew Painter hoopla that has followed the team throughout spring training, but his development is just as important to the team.

It’s doubtful he’ll see any starts in the majors this season, but they would still like to see him banging down the door to get in. He’s been overshadowed by Painter, but his continued improvement at his craft could set the team up well in the coming years. He should be pretty good this season.

On to the links.

