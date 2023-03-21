 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/21/2023

USA! USA! USA!

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The United States is in the WBC final tonight, a chance to win back to back titles. Hoping for a better showing in the first inning that we saw on Sunday night.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

