Rise and Phight: 3/21/2023

The United States is in the WBC final tonight, a chance to win back to back titles. Hoping for a better showing in the first inning that we saw on Sunday night.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Cuts are starting to come in major league camp, which means players are going to the minors and others are being released.
- A minor trade as the Phillies grab some minor league outfield depth, only needing to send cash considerations to Tampa Bay.
- We’ve reached the bubble wrap portion of camp. which means minor league pitchers are going to get the bulk of innings.
MLB news:
- This one is a bit shocking. The Braves sent both shortstop prospects to the minors and are going with Orlando Arcia at the six.
- After their game against the USA. Cuban catcher Ivan Prieto defected to the United States while in Miami.
- If you didn’t watch the game last night, you missed your introduction to the next phenom from Japan on the mound.
Loading comments...