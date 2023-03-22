Rise and Phight: 3/22/2023

Well, well, well...
Seems Bryce Harper is not actually human after all. Dave Dombrowski spoke about the team’s lack of intention to put him on the 60-day injured list, which means he could return sooner than they had spoken about. This, of course, doesn’t mean that they can’t do it late and backdate the application, so I’d use a bit of caution when talking about whether or not he can return by Memorial Day.
But it does get the juices flowing a little bit, dunnit....
Phillies news:
- It’s possible the least heralded free agent signing by the Phillies will make the Opening Day rotation.
- We knew in July that the trade for Edmundo Sosa was a good one, but it’s looking better and better all the time.
- Hey! A Hans Crouse sighting!
MLB news:
- It’s possible that MLB could tweak some of their rules prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.
- A little bit of an FAQ when it comes to the bankruptcy of the regional sports networks and MLB.
- Guess what, haters? The WBC is coming back in 2026.
- Finally, congratulations to Samurai Japan for winning this year’s World Baseball Classic. Pretty sure there was a certain someone who picked them to win...
