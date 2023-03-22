Rise and Phight: 3/22/2023

Well, well, well...

Seems Bryce Harper is not actually human after all. Dave Dombrowski spoke about the team’s lack of intention to put him on the 60-day injured list, which means he could return sooner than they had spoken about. This, of course, doesn’t mean that they can’t do it late and backdate the application, so I’d use a bit of caution when talking about whether or not he can return by Memorial Day.

But it does get the juices flowing a little bit, dunnit....

On to the links.

MLB news: