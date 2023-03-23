Rise and Phight: 3/23/2023

We have officially reached the point where we’re all ready for spring training to end. The injuries are starting to pile up a bit and the teams are ready to just get going on with. Injuries happen during the season of course, but to have a bunch of them hit when you haven’t even started playing for real lays waste to the best laid plans the team has.
Phillies news:
- Well, the rotation had a solid foundation when spring training opened. Now? Not so much. There are holes.
- The team is hoping that Taijuan Walker comes back from the WBC fresh and ready to go, helping the rotation quite a bit.
- Darick Hall is ready to show the team that he can hit lefties as well. He better; the Harper news wasn’t exactly good for him.
MLB news:
- MLB is making only small changes to the new rules installed this spring. Batboys and batgirls, beware.
- The Apple TV+ schedule is out, but heads up: you’ll need a subscription to watch the games there (you’ve already got it for “Ted Lasso”; might as well keep it...”
- Jose Altuve had surgery on his thumb and now has a more definite timeline for when he can start baseball activities again.
