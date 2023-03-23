 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 3/23: Tigers at Phillies

Team USA guys are back in camp, and batting 1-2-3

By schmenkman
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto are back in Clearwater and holding down the top 3 spots in today’s lineup, possibly the same way they’ll bat once the season starts:

The Tigers have a split-squad games today, with a second contingent visiting the Orioles. The only former Phil traveling to Clearwater is Cesar Hernandez:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...