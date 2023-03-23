 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rhys Hoskins Carted Off with Non-Contact Knee Injury

Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury.

Taking a chopper at first base in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers turns into a disaster as Rhys Hoskins falls to the ground, grabbing at his left knee.

The worst-case scenario got even worse when Rob Thomson signaled to the trainers, which eventually lead to the Phillies getting EMTs to cart him off the field.

It’s impossible to speculate what this could possibly mean but as of right now, the Phillies could be losing a significant bat in the middle of their order.

This is one of a slew of injuries the Phillies are facing a week before they break camp. Ranger Suárez, Cris Sanchez, Andrew Painter, and Nick Nelson have already been hurt this spring with different injuries.

Hoskins is coming off a 30 home run and 122 OPS+ season, helping the Phillies reach the world series. Hoskins is also set to be a free agent at the end of the season, who likely had a payday coming before today.

