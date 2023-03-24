Rise and Phight: 3/24/2023

There really is only one piece of news dominating the Phillies right now and that’s Rhys Hoskins. By now, you know of his torn ACL that will require surgery, likely ending his season though that has been decided as of this publishing time. It’s a huge blow to a team that has already seen some decent sized setbacks in the form of Andrew Painter and Ranger Suarez. On an offense that is already missing Bryce Harper for quite a while, losing Hoskins isn’t the news that we wanted to hear.
There has been some talk about how to replace him already, but let’s just let the dust settle for right now. We’ll have more on this throughout the day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team was picking up some infield depth from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
- Suarez’s setback (though Rob Thomson did say he was getting better) is causing some real issues.
- These three hitters are poised to have a breakout season for the Phillies.
MLB news:
ESPN put out their annual
clickbaitranking of the top 100 players in the game which has some questionable placements.
- Team values are out and the Yankees crossed the $7 billion threshold. Someone explain how they aren’t the top team as far as payroll goes.
- The shift is gone, so now the teams will think about a two-man outfield. The question is: will it work when used?
