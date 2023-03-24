 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/24/2023

I mean, what else are we talking about?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

There really is only one piece of news dominating the Phillies right now and that’s Rhys Hoskins. By now, you know of his torn ACL that will require surgery, likely ending his season though that has been decided as of this publishing time. It’s a huge blow to a team that has already seen some decent sized setbacks in the form of Andrew Painter and Ranger Suarez. On an offense that is already missing Bryce Harper for quite a while, losing Hoskins isn’t the news that we wanted to hear.

There has been some talk about how to replace him already, but let’s just let the dust settle for right now. We’ll have more on this throughout the day.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...