Rise and Phight: 3/27/2023

Well, that was a bit of an eventful weekend, wasn’t it?

You have, by now, heard about the broken down contract talks between Aaron Nola and the Phillies, but we’ll get to that a little later today.

We saw a major injury, some players bubble up to the top of the roster sheet and what looks like a finality to the roster coming in today.

Rob Thomson says that the Phillies plan to announce their opening day roster on Monday. He says most of the decisions have been made. They're down to the last couple. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 25, 2023

If this holds true, we’ll have a lot to talk about today, so stay tuned.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

