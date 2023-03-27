Rise and Phight: 3/27/2023

Well, that was a bit of an eventful weekend, wasn’t it?
You have, by now, heard about the broken down contract talks between Aaron Nola and the Phillies, but we’ll get to that a little later today.
We saw a major injury, some players bubble up to the top of the roster sheet and what looks like a finality to the roster coming in today.
Rob Thomson says that the Phillies plan to announce their opening day roster on Monday. He says most of the decisions have been made. They're down to the last couple.— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 25, 2023
If this holds true, we’ll have a lot to talk about today, so stay tuned.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Matt Strahm will be the fifth starter for now. He’ll handle between 65-70 pitches the first time he goes out there.
- Here are ten things to know about your 2023 Philadelphia Phillies!
- Yunior Marte has certainly made his case well known to be a part of the team’s Opening Day roster.
MLB news:
- Some big name prospects have made their club’s respective rosters in Anthony Volpe and Jordan Walker. Others - not so much.
- Sometimes, bold predictions are just a little too bold. Some of these would classify as such, like the one about the AL MVP.
- Most people see the new rule changes as a positive for the game moving forward, according to one poll.
