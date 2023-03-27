 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/27/2023

This is the last Monday without baseball until November

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that was a bit of an eventful weekend, wasn’t it?

You have, by now, heard about the broken down contract talks between Aaron Nola and the Phillies, but we’ll get to that a little later today.

We saw a major injury, some players bubble up to the top of the roster sheet and what looks like a finality to the roster coming in today.

If this holds true, we’ll have a lot to talk about today, so stay tuned.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...