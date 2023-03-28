Rise and Phight: 3/28/2023

That was certainly bizarre.
J.T. Realmuto was ejected from yesterday’s game because....he moved his glove? Because he said the magic word? Because he didn’t curtsy after getting the ball? We’re kind of not sure, but it certainly wasn’t a good look for the plate umpire. Surely he wants to have the ejection back. There’s no way he thought there was any kind of show of disrespect by Realmuto, so let’s just hope it was a bad miscommunication that can be cleared up the next time they meet.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- What does Aaron Nola’s next contract look like? Some guesses as to what the righty is looking for.
- As spring training draws to a final curtain call, who’s stock is up and who’s stock is down in the organization?
- Scott Kingery was a forgotten man entering spring training. Now, he’s firmly back in the team’s 2023 plans in some kind of role.
MLB news:
- Ralph gives 23 predictions for the 2023 season, including a move for Ohtani to a different Los Angeles team.
- Speaking of Ohtani, he is now the highest paid player in MLB when taking off the field money into account.
- Joey Votto will miss his first Opening Day in 14 seasons as he heads to the injured list.
- The Orioles are definitely not playing service time games with Grayson Rodriguez, no sir-ree bobberooni.
