Rise and Phight: 3/28/2023

That was certainly bizarre.

J.T. Realmuto was ejected from yesterday’s game because....he moved his glove? Because he said the magic word? Because he didn’t curtsy after getting the ball? We’re kind of not sure, but it certainly wasn’t a good look for the plate umpire. Surely he wants to have the ejection back. There’s no way he thought there was any kind of show of disrespect by Realmuto, so let’s just hope it was a bad miscommunication that can be cleared up the next time they meet.

On to the links.

MLB news: