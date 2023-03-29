 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/29/2023

It’s the last Wednesday without baseball until November

By Ethan Witte
At least everyone else made it through spring training healthy. That’s no small feat considering two players who were major parts of the team’s plans for the 2023 season - Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Painter - aren’t going to Texas with the team. It’s a shame, but this team should still be plenty deep enough to go on a playoff run this year.

