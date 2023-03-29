Rise and Phight: 3/29/2023

At least everyone else made it through spring training healthy. That’s no small feat considering two players who were major parts of the team’s plans for the 2023 season - Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Painter - aren’t going to Texas with the team. It’s a shame, but this team should still be plenty deep enough to go on a playoff run this year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper had “the swing of his life” during the postseason and hearing him talk about it is really cool.
- Harper also is pushing to come back early, but having Jake Cave hit well during spring lessens the urgency.
- Taijuan Walker is looking to go deeper into games and goes into his plans to do so this season.
MLB news:
- Are you ready for some power rankings? Sure you are, so come along!
- Keston Hiura cleared waivers and went back to Milwaukee, which tells you all you need to know about the possible Phillies interest in him.
- Andres Gimenez just got paid by the Guardians to the tune of a seven-year extension.
Loading comments...