Rise and Phight: 3/3/2023

It was a rough day for the kids yesterday against the Red Sox. Bailey Falter looked fine in his spring debut in his battle for a rotation spot, but some of the young relief prospects were much worse. Griff McGarry (1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K), Andrew Baker (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 BB) and Billy Sullivan (1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB) all struggled mightily for the Phillies.

Not that any of them were really contenders to make the initial roster, but you always would like to see the kids do well in their auditions. Lots of time still.

On to the links.

