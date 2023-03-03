Rise and Phight: 3/3/2023

It was a rough day for the kids yesterday against the Red Sox. Bailey Falter looked fine in his spring debut in his battle for a rotation spot, but some of the young relief prospects were much worse. Griff McGarry (1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 K), Andrew Baker (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 BB) and Billy Sullivan (1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB) all struggled mightily for the Phillies.
Not that any of them were really contenders to make the initial roster, but you always would like to see the kids do well in their auditions. Lots of time still.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Griff McGarry had a rough spring debut, showing some of the control issues that have dogged him since college.
- So far, Jake Cave is putting on some good shows in his bid to take a roster spot on the Opening Day roster.
- It’s early, but an edition of stock up/stock down seems worth your time. Again - it’s still early.
- The Phillies believe that Taijuan Walker, the guy I keep forgetting the team signed, is going to be better this season and beyond.
MLB news:
- The new rules are not the biggest story this spring. No sir, it’s the collapse of the regional sports networks that is the leading headline.
- Gilberto Celestino will miss about two months after having thumb surgery, a blow to a Twins team that needs lots of depth.
- Tough break for the Rockies as it looks like they might lose Brenden Rodgers for the season after he hurt his shoulder.
