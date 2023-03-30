Rise and Phight: 3/30/2023

Opening Day is finally here and we can all exhale. While we’ve had the World Baseball Classic to help us get our fill of more competitive baseball, it’s still felt like a slog to get to the point we’re at today. The spring training games are cool to start, but by early March, we’re done with them.
Today, we can finally get set for the real thing. The games count, the debates begin (what will the lineup look like?) and the takes will be hot. For the first time in a while, the Phillies are not only expected to make the playoffs, they look primed for another deep run in them.
Let’s just start with today.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
MLB news:
