Rise and Phight: 3/31/2023

Yikes.

I’ve always tried to take the calmer, more measure approach to Phillies games. Their recent history of causing one to pull his/her hair out thanks to a bullpen that teetered on unplayable was cast aside by last year’s version that made things a little easier to bear. Once the postseason hit, there was maybe one other bullpen I’d rather have than what the Phillies employed.

Then there was Aaron Nola. Thinking he’d finally overcome his mid game demons, Nola had much higher expectations placed on him coming into this year.

None of it worked yesterday.

It was ugly, no doubt, but I’ll still refuse to budge off of my assertion that it’s still just one game and no real cause for concern. Plenty of games left. It leaves a bad taste, sure, but this is one that I’d just as easily toss away and forget.

On to the links.

