Rise and Phight: 3/6/2023

Let’s just hope that Zack Wheeler was working on things yesterday.
Starts that bad during spring training can usually be explained away for reasons like that. Maybe they wanted to work on different sequences, maybe Wheeler was focusing on different pitches, etc. Whatever it was, Wheeler just looked horrible against the Blue Jays. It would be surprising if he makes his first start when the team goes to Texas. He’s possibly going to get skipped the first time through, but we’ll see. Still a long spring training to go.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper makes his triumphant return to Clearwater this Wednesday, continuing his rehab around the team.
- There still is no news on Andrew Painter for the team to dispense. React to that news however you will.
- Jose Alvarado is going to be throwing a third pitch, a curveball, this season. Hitters: you’ve been warned.
- Trea Turner and Bryson Stott have worked very hard to build a rapport this spring before Turner heads to Team USA.
MLB news:
- After an investigation, Mike Clevinger will not be suspended by MLB.
- If you think the pitch clock has been a burden on pitchers, what about the poor pitching coaches that have to help prepare them.
- Losing their starting second baseman meant the Rockies needed someone to help with the infield. They chose Mike Moustakas.
