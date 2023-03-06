 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 3/6/2023

Still waiting on news on Painter

By Ethan Witte
Let’s just hope that Zack Wheeler was working on things yesterday.

Starts that bad during spring training can usually be explained away for reasons like that. Maybe they wanted to work on different sequences, maybe Wheeler was focusing on different pitches, etc. Whatever it was, Wheeler just looked horrible against the Blue Jays. It would be surprising if he makes his first start when the team goes to Texas. He’s possibly going to get skipped the first time through, but we’ll see. Still a long spring training to go.

