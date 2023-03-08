Rise and Phight: 3/8/2023

Here’s a question: which player are you most worried about so far in the spring? We know that performances during these weeks need to be taken with a grain of salt, but there are still some players that don’t quite look right. Bryson Stott (.118 OPS so far) hasn’t looked all that great, the young pitchers getting auditions for future bullpen jobs haven’t looked so hot, so who is it if it’s anyone?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- This report is engrossing and somewhat confirms what many of us have suspected about the Vet’s turf.
- Painter is probably out of the running for the fifth starter’s job, which is fine as long as he’s healthy.
- Griff McGarry’s stuff was apparently much better than the last time, a significant thing for the young man.
- Sarah Edwards is the first female coach in team history. This profile is worth a few minutes of your time today.
MLB news:
- Lorenzo Cain is going to retire with the Royals this summer, which is news to those who thought he had already retired.
- With all of these new rules, which player on each team in MLB is going to be most affected by them?
- Justin Turner seems to be alright after taking a fastball to the face the other day. Bad news averted indeed.
Loading comments...