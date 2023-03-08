Rise and Phight: 3/8/2023

Here’s a question: which player are you most worried about so far in the spring? We know that performances during these weeks need to be taken with a grain of salt, but there are still some players that don’t quite look right. Bryson Stott (.118 OPS so far) hasn’t looked all that great, the young pitchers getting auditions for future bullpen jobs haven’t looked so hot, so who is it if it’s anyone?

On to the links.

MLB news: