Rise and Phight: 4/10/2023

Seems that Seranthony Dominguez is struggling a bit.

Yesterday’s loss notwithstanding, seems like Dominguez has had a bit of a struggle to begin the 2023 season. There isn’t anything to be concerned with as the season continues, but taking a look at his game log so far, he just the other day had his first 1-2-3 inning thus far. He hasn’t looked like his dominant self that was on the mound during the 2022 postseason, especially in comparison with Jose Alvarado, but again, nothing to really worry about. There should be little doubt he’ll round into form as the season progresses.

