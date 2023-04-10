Rise and Phight: 4/10/2023

Seems that Seranthony Dominguez is struggling a bit.
Yesterday’s loss notwithstanding, seems like Dominguez has had a bit of a struggle to begin the 2023 season. There isn’t anything to be concerned with as the season continues, but taking a look at his game log so far, he just the other day had his first 1-2-3 inning thus far. He hasn’t looked like his dominant self that was on the mound during the 2022 postseason, especially in comparison with Jose Alvarado, but again, nothing to really worry about. There should be little doubt he’ll round into form as the season progresses.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Those rings were...quite large. Still, there is plenty of space left to add to the collection.
- It’s still early, of course, but it’s time for the starters to start going a little deeper into the games.
- It’s not Plan A, B, or even C. The team is on Plan D for first base, but it’s really out of necessity.
MLB news:
- Sounds like a couple of important Braves injuries aren’t as bad as initially feared in Atlanta.
- Bad news out of Pittsburgh. Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle in a collision at home plate yesterday. Don’t know how long he’ll be out just yet.
- Another big injury in Atlanta as Travis d’Arnaud will head to the injured list with a concussion.
- More home runs being hit in baseball? You can thank climate change, at least according to this report.
