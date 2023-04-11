Rise and Phight: 4/11/2023

I think lost in all of the happiness of yesterday’s 15-3 clobbering of the Marlins was the fact that they also had 20 hits. For a team that wasn’t exactly inspiring confidence with the bats, it was nice to see pretty much the whole lineup swinging the bat well, even if it was one game.
Still mind blowing it was against Alcantara.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It was pretty cool of the team that Jean Segura was able to get his NL Championship ring on the field yesterday.
- Rhys Hoskins is clinging to that little bit of hope that he’ll be able to play meaningful baseball this season.
- You might have noticed, but Nick Castellanos is working to achieve the golden balance at the plate this season.
- The lineup was already a bit thin before Darick Hall got hurt. Now, it’s even thinner.
MLB news:
- Looks like the RSNs that were in so much trouble are close a deal with MLB to keep them for the 2023 season.
- It’s time for power rankings! The Rays are at the top of this one, for now.
- The Dodgers are going to be without two starters for a while longer.
- The Pirates received the news yesterday on Oneil Cruz and it’s going to be a long time before he’s back again.
