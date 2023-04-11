 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/11/2023

The bats, they were alive

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

I think lost in all of the happiness of yesterday’s 15-3 clobbering of the Marlins was the fact that they also had 20 hits. For a team that wasn’t exactly inspiring confidence with the bats, it was nice to see pretty much the whole lineup swinging the bat well, even if it was one game.

Still mind blowing it was against Alcantara.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...