 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/12/2023

The first cycle in Marlins history

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

No, I still refuse to believe Aaron Nola is less than an Ace. It is a hill I will die on and you can’t make me change my mind.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...