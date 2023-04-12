Rise and Phight: 4/12/2023

No, I still refuse to believe Aaron Nola is less than an Ace. It is a hill I will die on and you can’t make me change my mind.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Would you believe it’s been one year since Alec Bohm told us how much he hates Philly? He’s in a much better place now.
- So one of the things that Bryce Harper has to do in order to return is....slide? This will make more sense when you read it.
- Bryson Stott: leadoff hitter? You never know!
- Mick Abel struggled in his first start of the season. He is ready to put that behind him and move on.
MLB news:
- Let’s have some fun with small sample sizes and reasons teams should be happy with them right now.
- Even though it wiped out the minor leagues that year, the 2020 season has had a big impact on some top prospects.
- The Twins are bringing up one of their top prospects with Joey Gallo headed to the injured list.
- Well would you look who is injured down in Tampa Bay? Would’ve never guessed.
