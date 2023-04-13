Rise and Phight: 4/13/2023

I think I have reached my limit with Christian Pache.
Admittedly, I was occupied elsewhere yesterday during the game and didn’t watch the entirety of it. I was able to make it back for the ending innings and....what are we doing here with Pache? At the time of the deal, I was kind of in favor it. It was a “no harm, no foul” deal since they could only get upside from him.
There has been no upside yet. Yes, he does play a fabulous center field, but in the tenth inning, down a run and the zombie runner on second, Pache was even thinking to bunt. Instead, a feeble pop up that sucked the air out of the stadium (or at least what air was there). If he can’t even do that, well, what’s even the point? It feels like his days are drawing to a close, but with the depth chart the way it is, they may try a little bit longer to get something out of him.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Well, looks like the solution to first base might be on the horizon. Bryce Harper is getting work at first base for the future.
- Andrew Painter is on the mend, playing catch the other day, but the timeline for his return is still hazy.
MLB news:
- Salt Lake City has thrown its hat in the ring when MLB finally decides to expand the league at some point.
- I found this article about the Royals’ commitment to shifting under the new rules to be extremely interesting.
- The Rangers have lost Corey Seager for at least four weeks with a pretty severe hip strain.
- The Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. have at least been in contact with each other over a contract extension.
