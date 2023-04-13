Rise and Phight: 4/13/2023

I think I have reached my limit with Christian Pache.

Admittedly, I was occupied elsewhere yesterday during the game and didn’t watch the entirety of it. I was able to make it back for the ending innings and....what are we doing here with Pache? At the time of the deal, I was kind of in favor it. It was a “no harm, no foul” deal since they could only get upside from him.

There has been no upside yet. Yes, he does play a fabulous center field, but in the tenth inning, down a run and the zombie runner on second, Pache was even thinking to bunt. Instead, a feeble pop up that sucked the air out of the stadium (or at least what air was there). If he can’t even do that, well, what’s even the point? It feels like his days are drawing to a close, but with the depth chart the way it is, they may try a little bit longer to get something out of him.

