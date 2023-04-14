Rise and Phight: 4/14/2023

If ever there was a team that needed to grab a few wins in a row, it would be the Phillies. They’re playing bad baseball right now. There isn’t really an aspect of their game right now that one could classify as good, but it’s nothing a few wins a row wouldn’t cure. They need to get back to showing what kind of a team they can be. The biggest area they’re struggling in is hitting with runners in scoring position. They’re atrocious there right now since it looks like the whole team is pressing in those situations.
Maybe tonight is the start of something really good for them.
On to the links,
Phillies news:
- Beer and alcohol sales are being extended around the league to compensate for lost sales due to the pitch clock and Matt Strahm is not a fan.
- The team is insisting on this whole Christian Pache over Brandon Marsh against left handed pitchers still.
MLB news:
- We’ve heard from the players, coaches, and front office about the new rules this year. How about the umpires? How do they feel about them?
- The Rays are 13-0 thanks to a comeback win yesterday, setting the modern era mark for best start to a season.
- Cole Irvin is being sent down in Baltimore, a rather surprising move by the Orioles.
- The Braves are putting Orlando Arcia on the injured list. Vaughn Grissom might be coming up to replace him.
Loading comments...