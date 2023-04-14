Gamethread 4/14: Phillies at Reds

I think we are all sick of this losing thing that is going oh, eh? My prediction is the Phillies get 6 from Walker and make us all (Ted Lasso voice), BELIEVE. Marsh is back in the lineup where he rightly belongs. They will score some runs tonight.

Good Guys lineup:

Bad Guys are throwing out a bunch of names I’ve never heard of and Wil Myers. Jonathan India is a name I suppose, but lets not ruin a good joke. On the mound for the Reds is Connor Overton who has been...not good. In two appearances (with one against the Phillies) he has given up 9 runs on 14 hits in 8 innings of work. Let us all hope this trend continues. Their lineup: