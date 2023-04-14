Phillies 8, Reds 3: Walker shines, offense comes alive

Entering Friday night, not much was trending in the right direction for the Philadelphia Phillies. With three straight losses and a 4-9 record behind them, Friday night served as a chance for the Phils to get right. They did.

It did not take long for the Fightins to open the scoring, as Kyle Schwarber doubled home Trea Turner in the top of the first inning.

Taijuan Walker took the bump for the Phillies, making his third start of the 2023 campaign. Walker’s first two outings weren’t exactly impressive as he walked eight batters in nine innings. However, the former Met was much more effective Friday night as he worked a clean fist inning.

The Phillies added on to the scoring thanks to an Edmundo Sosa solo home run in the second inning.

EDMUNDOOOOO SOSA GOES YARD pic.twitter.com/3j0pq50MRu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 14, 2023

The bats continued to come alive in the third frame, where the Phillies put up a three spot. Nick Castellanos recorded his league-leading ninth double of the season as part of the rally.

The middle innings remained quiet as Walker navigated through the Cincinnati lineup, allowing just one run on four scattered hits. The Philly bats quieted down as well, as they continued to be blanked by the Reds bullpen.

Things continued to progress as Taijuan Walker completed six innings solid innings, becoming just the second Phillies starter of the season to go six innings and allow just one run.

Seranthony Dominguez made his way to the bump for the seventh inning and although he looked a bit off, he got the job done. Dominguez allowed one hit, one run, and one walk in the seventh, cutting the Phils lead down to 5-2.

Jumping ahead to the bottom of the eighth where Jose Alvarado took over for the Phillies. Just watch:

José Alvarado's 3Ks in the 8th.



16Ks in 6.1 IP pic.twitter.com/uWuFsJHr7D — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2023

What else can you say? Jose Alvarado is simply phenomenal.

As the game drew near its conclusion, the Phillies bats woke up once more. This time, they even scored runs against another team’s bullpen.

A pair of singles by Turner and Schwarber started the inning, but a pair of strikeouts by Castellanos and Marsh nearly halted the momentum. Worry not, as J.T. Realmuto stepped up and delivered an RBI double.

Alec Bohm joined in on the hit parade with a two-run single, extending the Phillies lead to 8-2.

Connor Brogdon would then enter to work a shaky ninth inning, but ultimately shut the door on the Reds.

Final: Phillies 8, Reds 3

A much needed win by the Phillies as they improve to 5-9 on the season. Bryson Stott has now hit in fourteen straight games to start the season. Taijuan Walker was good and Jose Alvarado was great.

Next up: Saturday, 4:30pm matchup at the Reds, with Matt Strahm slated to start