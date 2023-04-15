Gamethread 4/15: Phillies at Red

Let’s celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with another win, yeah?

NostraJaypo will try and use his powers for good again and predict another win today. The offense came alive and will look to follow it up behind Matt Strahm. The surprise starter this season has 10 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to 2 walks. Lineup is pretty much the same, but with Garrett Stubbs spelling the best catcher in baseball, JT Realmuto, for the late afternoon match.

The Bad Guys will have a much better pitcher on the mound today in 23 year old righty Graham Ashcraft who has given up 3 runs on the young season in 13 innings with 13 strikeouts to 4 walks. The “Should Of” drafted Nick Senzel enters the lineup starting in centerfield. Remember that guy? lol