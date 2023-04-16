Puddin’ on the runs: Phillies 14, Reds 3

Well, that’s one way to respond to a blowout loss.

The Phillies jumped all over Luis Cessa and the Reds in a 14-3 win, scoring nine runs in the first inning off Cessa and sending 13 batters to the plate. Philadelphia tagged Cessa for 11 runs on 14 hits in just 3 IP before adding three more off the Cincinnati bullpen. The win split the four-game series in Cincinnati and gave the Phillies a record of 5-5 over their last ten games against the Reds and Miami Marlins.

Eruption

After a 45-minute rain delay, Bryson “New Puddin’ Head” Stott deposited the second pitch of the game just over the right field wall for a home run, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. That ties Willie “Puddin’ Head” Jones for the longest streak to start a season in franchise history.

Trea Turner followed Stott with a single then Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos added back-to-back walks to load the bases. Brandon Marsh came through with an RBI single to right to push the lead to 2-0 before Alec Bohm added a single of his own two batters later to make it 3-0. Jake Cave had the biggest hit of the inning with a double to left center that cleared the bases. He finished the day with 4 total RBIs and two doubles.

This is fun pic.twitter.com/LslKqPXnp7 — John Foley #RingTheBell (@2008Philz) April 16, 2023

Another pair of singles from Josh Harrison and Turner and a double from Kyle Schwarber pushed the score to 9-0 before the end of the inning. It took roughly 20 minutes of real time for the Phillies to put up 9 runs on 8 hits. They had 4 total first inning runs combined before today.

Turner reached base all five times he came to the plate, going 3-3 with a pair of walks. Kyle Schwarber reached base 4 times and is 8-23 (.348) over his last seven games played with an OBP of .531. Brandon Marsh continued his red-hot start to the season, tallying four hits and raising his season line to .378/.440/.756. Marsh entered the day with the fourth best slugging percentage in the National League.

Every player in the starting lineup registered at least one hit and five players had at least three hits. The Phillies’ 23 hits were the most they’ve had in a game since having 24 hits on August 31st of last season.

On the mound

Aaron Nola had a strong start after the offense gifted him a huge lead as he retired the Reds in order on 10 pitches in the first. However, he ran into trouble in the third, as he allowed a double to Jonathan India and a rocket down the line to Jake Fraley that was ruled an error on Alec Bohm at first that scored a run. Nola allowed two more runs on sacrifice flies before leaving the game after six innings. His final line was 6 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 Ks on 98 pitches.

It was just the fourth time a Phillies starter completed the sixth inning and second for Nola this season. Nola saved the bullpen a bit by going at least six, but in a game where the Phillies led by 10 runs and an overworked bullpen, the Phillies probably would’ve liked him to go a little deeper.

Connor Brogdon, Craig Kimbrel, and newcomer Luis Ortiz combined for three shutout innings in relief and allowed a total of three hits and notched four punchouts.

What’s next?

The Phillies will travel to the south side of Chicago for a three-game set with the White Sox. Zack Wheeler will take the ball against Lance Lynn in the first game of the series Monday night at 7:10 PM on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.