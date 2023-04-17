Rise and Phight: 4/17/2023

After Saturday’s game, I was done with the Phillies.
Then on Sunday they called and said, “We’re sorry. Look at how awesome we can play. Give us another chance.”
And like the sucker I am, I keep taking them back, even though I know they’re just going to break my heart again and again.
But how about Bryson Stott? After tying the franchise season-starting hit streak record (16 games, and he’s sitting pretty with 27 hits for the season), he needs a cool nickname on par with Willie ‘Puddin Head’ Jones. ‘Jell-O Head’ sounds like an insult. I’ve heard ‘Mousse Head’, but that might turn into ‘Moose Head’ and we might as well call him Bryson ‘Bullwinkle’ Stott or ‘Lager Head’ at that point.
What’s your recommendation for a good nickname for Stott?
On to the links,
Phillies news:
- Just when batters thought they had Zack Wheeler figured out, he adds a new weapon to his arsenal of pitches.
- Josh Harrison discusses the socioeconomic reasons behind the declining number of black players in MLB as the league celebrates Jackie Robinson Day.
MLB news:
- New rules and larger bases mean more base stealing than ever. Or does it?
- The Reds bet on Masataka Yoshida. Critics warned he might not live up to expectations. So how has he adjusted to the MLB so far?
- Joey Votto halted his AAA rehab assignment and will likely do another 20-day assignment as he works way back to the majors after surgery to repair his rotator cuff and biceps.
