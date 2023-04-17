Phillies MLR 3/31-4/16: Carlos De La Cruz Fever

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-9)

Hitting Highlights:

Vito Friscia - 2 GP, .286/.286/.714, 1 HR, 3 K’s

Dalton Guthrie - 12 GP, .333/.451/.548, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, SB, 7 BB, 12 K

Simon Muzziotti - 11 GP, .298/.327/.383, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 RB, 3 SB, 2 BB, 7 K

Scott Kingery - 13 GP, .229/.289/.417, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 SB, 3 BB, 16 K

Pitching Highlights:

Michael Plassmeyer - 11.1 IP, 18 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 2 HR, 3 BB, 12 K

Cristopher Sanchez - 8.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K

Francisco Morales - 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 7 K

Hans Crouse - 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

James McArthur - 4.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

Noah Skirrow - 8.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, BB, 6 K

Jokes on us, they are mostly low-lights! For some reason the front office finds Cristian Pache more valuable than Dalton Guthrie or Simon Muzziotti. Confounding to all of us. Pitching has been a mess down there as any starter not named Cristopher Sanchez has struggled (internal UGH). Hans Crouse is a full-time reliever now and Jhailyn Ortiz has played in only one game before he hit the IL.

Reading Fightin Phils (2-7)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 9 GP, .343/.410/.657, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 10 K

Baron Radcliff - 7 GP, .259/.333/.482, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K

Johan Rojas - 9 GP, .278/.350/.389, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 SB, 3 BB, 9 K

McCarthy Tatum - 8 GP, .321/.412/.536, 3 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K

Ethan Wilson - 2 GP, .333/.429/.667, 3B, BB, K

Pitching Highlights:

Mick Abel - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 6 K

Andrew Baker - 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

David Parkinson - 9.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Josh Hendrickson - 8 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Ethan Lindow - 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 K

Andrew Schultz - 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Brett Schulz - 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K

Pitching into oblivion. Mick Abel has struggled with command in two starts in the early season, which was absolutely one thing you didn’t want to see. Hitting has been solid, headlined by breakout candidate Carlos De La Cruz.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (2-7)

Hitting Highlights:

Casey Martin - 8 GP, .250/.351/.406, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 SB, 5 BB, 7 K

Jamari Baylor - 6 GP, .133/.316/.133, RBI, 4 BB, 8 K

Arturo De Freitas - 4 GP, .333/.412/.333, RBI, BB, 6 K

Hao Yu Lee - 8 GP, .276/.405/.310, 4 RBI, 2 SB, 6 BB, 3 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 8 GP, .242/.390/.274, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 SB, 8 BB, 14

Rixon Wingrove - 8 GP, .207/.343/.276, RBI, 4 BB, 11 K

Pitching Highlights:

Matt Osterberg - 8.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Rafael Marcano - 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K

Gunner Mayer - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Gabriel Cotto - 5.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Jordi Martinez - 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K

Tommy McCollum - 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

True to form, Jersey Shore sucks the power of every bat it touches. Arguably the top hitting prospect, Hao Yu Lee, has continued hitting at High-A after ending the season there on a 9-game run in 2022. Jamari Baylor knows how to draw a walk and not much else, which should surprise no one who has followed him over the years. Tommy McCollum is an interesting relieving prospect to keep an eye on.

Clearwater Threshers (5-4)

Hitting Highlights:

Erick Brito - 6 GP, .353/.450/.529, HR, 3 RBI, SB, 3 BB, 5 K

Gabriel Rincones - 9 GP, .240/.441/.440, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 5 SB, 7 BB, 9 K

Emaarion Boyd - 7 GP, .240/.345/.280, 2B, 5 SB, 3 BB, 6 K

Justin Crawford - 8 GP, .250/.250/.344, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 SB, 8 K

Jordan Viars - 7 GP, .120/.185/.160, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 8 K

Pitching Highlights:

Samuel Aldegheri - 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 11 K

Alex McFarlane - 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 10 K

Eduar Segovia - 4.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 7 K

Jean Cabrera - 3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 2 K

Starlyn Castillo - 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Orion Kerkering - 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Wesley Moore - 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K

Wen Hui Pan - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K

The Threshers have the best record in the FSL, which I’m not sure what that says about the league this early in the season. The Italian Stallion Aldegheri has been lights out so far in 2 starts. The 21 year old lefty will be one to watch. Alex McFarlane will also catch some eyeballs this season after seeing a velocity uptick on his fastball in the 100 MPH range.