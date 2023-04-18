Rise and Phight: 4/18/2023

Yesterday’s game was postponed due to the weather. Apparently it was too windy and cold in Chicago. The result is that this afternoon we are treated to a twi-night doubleheader.

As our own Smarty Jones pointed out in his series preview, this team needs to even the keel and find a way to play with some consistency.

The spotlight has been on Stott for his amazing hitting streak, but lost to some in the fervor is the fact that Alec Bohm has reached base in every game so far this season. When he didn’t manage to get a hit, he worked the count and reached on a walk. Gotta love the moxie that so many kids on this team put on display every day.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: