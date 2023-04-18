Rise and Phight: 4/18/2023

Yesterday’s game was postponed due to the weather. Apparently it was too windy and cold in Chicago. The result is that this afternoon we are treated to a twi-night doubleheader.
As our own Smarty Jones pointed out in his series preview, this team needs to even the keel and find a way to play with some consistency.
The spotlight has been on Stott for his amazing hitting streak, but lost to some in the fervor is the fact that Alec Bohm has reached base in every game so far this season. When he didn’t manage to get a hit, he worked the count and reached on a walk. Gotta love the moxie that so many kids on this team put on display every day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Trading Logan O’Hoppe for Brandon Marsh worked out very well for both Halos and the Phillies.
- Today’s doubleheader will force the Phillies to come up with a new plan for the mound for this weekend.
MLB news:
- In the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing, the Red Sox became the shoulder for a city reeling in shock and grief.
- Those in-game player interviews? Turns out those aren’t done entirely out of a desire to connect with fans through the media. Some reportedly are paid $10,000 for a half-inning of banter.
- There was always a huge, blinking, neon sign that read “if he stays healthy” when discussing Texas's hopes for deGrom. And now those underlying fears may have just become reality.
- Hoping to find someone to help you to your seat at PNC Park on Thursday? You may not even be able to find someone to take your ticket as ballpark workers elect to strike.
Loading comments...