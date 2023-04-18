Nothing Burger - White Sox 3, Phillies 0

The quest for the first three game winning streak of the season ended in frustrating fashion as the Phillies got one-hit and dropped the second game of their double-header against the White Sox on Tuesday night in Chicago.

A first inning three-run homerun from third baseman Jake Burger was all the offense the White Sox needed on a night when the Phils’ bats finally cooled off.

Bailey Falter was charged with the tall task of going deep into game two and, aside from one crucial mistake, he really pitched one of the best games of his career thus far.

Falter went 7.0 IP allowing only 3 hits and 3 walks. White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert, Jr. lead off the bottom of the first with a walk before Eloy Jimenez singled on a sharp grounder down the left field line that Alec Bohm made a good play to secure, but a weak throw to first from his knees wasn’t enough to beat Jimenez to the bag. Falter got behind 2-1 on Burger before missing with a fastball that Burger smashed to the left field seats.

The Jake Burger home run tour continues. pic.twitter.com/PFEnSyos8N — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2023

This was the longest start of Falter’s career and the Phillies needed that length after using their four best relievers to close out the early game.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito pitched six no-hit innings, surrendering only three bases to Kyle Schwarber (walk), Garrett Stubbs (hit by pitch) and Cristian Pache (fielder’s choice). After 102 pitches, Giolito was relieved by Kendall Graveman who extended the no-hit bid another inning before Brandon Marsh led off the top of the eighth with a double off Sox lefthander Aaron Bummer.

Brandon Marsh wasn’t going to let the Phillies get no-hit today. pic.twitter.com/icuGbIPN24 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 19, 2023

After Marsh advanced to third on a wild pitch, Rob Thomson tried to cash in on the opportunity by pinch hitting for Kody Clemens and Garrett Stubbs with Josh Harrison and JT Realmuto, who sat out after playing game one of the double header. Both struck out swinging to end the inning.

After posting 21 runs on 37 hits in their previous two wins, the bats crashed to earth in a big way, mustering only one hit and one walk against 12 strikeouts. The all or nothing run support seems to be a recurring theme early on this year. In their 7 wins, the Phillies have averaged 8 runs per game. In their 11 losses, they have averaged 2.36.

Saddest of all on a night with plenty of contenders, Bryson Stott’s franchise best hitting streak to begin a season, which had just been set hours before, came to an end after an 0-4 night at the plate.

The Phillies will try to salvage the series victory tomorrow at 2:10pm. Taijuan Walker will look to build off his first win of the season last Friday as the bats will take on Mike Clevinger.