Rise and Phight: 4/19/2023

What a very Phillies doubleheader. They pull off a solid victory in Game 1 and then turn right around and barely avoid being no-hit in Game 2.

Still, Josh Harrison and the bullpen came through big in Game 1. Both Zack Wheeler and Bailey Falter pitched well enough, and while they each had a single inning where they gave up a few runs, it was within the reach of what this offense should have overcome.

Got to congratulate Stott on a hitting streak that etched his name in Phillies history. It was a fantastic run that as a fan was a blast to watch unfold.

Let’s hope for a series win this afternoon.

