Rise and Phight: 4/19/2023

What a very Phillies doubleheader. They pull off a solid victory in Game 1 and then turn right around and barely avoid being no-hit in Game 2.
Still, Josh Harrison and the bullpen came through big in Game 1. Both Zack Wheeler and Bailey Falter pitched well enough, and while they each had a single inning where they gave up a few runs, it was within the reach of what this offense should have overcome.
Got to congratulate Stott on a hitting streak that etched his name in Phillies history. It was a fantastic run that as a fan was a blast to watch unfold.
Let’s hope for a series win this afternoon.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper and Ranger Suárez played a little ball together today and Ranger says he’s anxious to get back on the mound for real.
- Stott extended his hitting streak into the first game of yesterday’s doubleheader, setting the record for any Phillie in the modern era.
- Guess who’s cleared to slide?
MLB news:
- The Atlantic League is once again being used as the testing ground for more rule changes that are sure to go over great with fans.
- Much is being made of Judge vs. Ohtani. Do you think Mike Trout feels left out?
- Could MLB teams actually find a way to make name-your-own-price tickets work?
