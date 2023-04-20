Rise and Phight: 4/20/2023

The Phillies are three-for-four this week, and took two out of three from the White Sox. According to Meatloaf, that ain’t bad.

Volatile is the word that comes to mind when describing the Phillies’ play so far this season. But this week they played like something has clicked. Have the starters found their groove? Has the talent infused in this offense discovered how to be consistent? Can they climb to .500? Stay tuned for the answers to these and many more questions when the boys return to CBP tonight to face off against the Colorado Rockies.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Seranthony is clearing his head and working his way back to being Seranthony.

The Phillies are devoting resources to properly develop prospects from the Dominican Republic while they’re still young.

Does anyone else remember watching when Schmidt hit his 500th? Going to age myself here, but in spring ‘87 I was a freshman at West Deptford High School and glued to every game that April waiting on number 500.

MLB news: