 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/20/2023

Man, I’m high on these Phillies right now

By Brian_McQuilkin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Phillies are three-for-four this week, and took two out of three from the White Sox. According to Meatloaf, that ain’t bad.

Volatile is the word that comes to mind when describing the Phillies’ play so far this season. But this week they played like something has clicked. Have the starters found their groove? Has the talent infused in this offense discovered how to be consistent? Can they climb to .500? Stay tuned for the answers to these and many more questions when the boys return to CBP tonight to face off against the Colorado Rockies.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...