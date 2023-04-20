Rise and Phight: 4/20/2023

The Phillies are three-for-four this week, and took two out of three from the White Sox. According to Meatloaf, that ain’t bad.
Volatile is the word that comes to mind when describing the Phillies’ play so far this season. But this week they played like something has clicked. Have the starters found their groove? Has the talent infused in this offense discovered how to be consistent? Can they climb to .500? Stay tuned for the answers to these and many more questions when the boys return to CBP tonight to face off against the Colorado Rockies.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Seranthony is clearing his head and working his way back to being Seranthony.
- The Phillies are devoting resources to properly develop prospects from the Dominican Republic while they’re still young.
- Does anyone else remember watching when Schmidt hit his 500th? Going to age myself here, but in spring ‘87 I was a freshman at West Deptford High School and glued to every game that April waiting on number 500.
MLB news:
- Scherzer ejected after getting caught with sticky hands? Say it ain’t so!
- Some small market owners want to limit player contract terms, possibly in order to increase the AAV (and luxury tax) for owners who spend big bucks on long deals.
- Spencer Strider has the most baseball mustache in all of baseball. And if the Braves keep playing like this, they’re the team to beat to this year.
- There's a popular new pitch that’s sweeping across the league.
