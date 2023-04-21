 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 4/21/2023

Left-on-base is no way to go through life

By Brian_McQuilkin
Matt Strahm had a great outing last night, racking up a career high eleven strikeouts. Between him, Connor Brogdon, and Luis Ortiz, the Phils struck out fifteen.

Hopefully Nola and the bullpen can repeat it but without the offense leaving eleven runners stranded again.

Let’s get them tonight.

On to the links.

