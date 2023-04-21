Rise and Phight: 4/21/2023

Matt Strahm had a great outing last night, racking up a career high eleven strikeouts. Between him, Connor Brogdon, and Luis Ortiz, the Phils struck out fifteen.
Hopefully Nola and the bullpen can repeat it but without the offense leaving eleven runners stranded again.
Let’s get them tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper is hitting, sliding, and throwing. We may see him back in the batter’s box sooner than expected.
- Before reaching the majors, Bryson Stott was a natural leadoff batter. And now he’s back in the number one spot and owning it.
- Need a drink after the start to this season? Grovedale Winery is offering free wine after each Phillies win through May. Let’s hope we get to take advantage of the offer a few times.
MLB news:
- The A’s are leaving for Las Vegas, and it’s not just the possums and army of feral cats that will miss them.
- Max Scherzer faces a ten-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his alleged use of sticky stuff during Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers.
- After missing the entirety of the 2022 season due to a combination of testing positive for PEDs and recovering from surgeries on both his shoulder and wrist, Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the Padres lineup last night.
- Walt Whitman covered baseball as a beat reporter. Of the sport he said, “That’s beautiful: the hurrah game! well — it’s our game: that’s the chief fact in connection with it: America’s game: has the snap, go, fling, of the American atmosphere — belongs as much to our institutions, fits into them as significantly, as our constitutions, laws: is just as important in the sum total of our historic life.”
