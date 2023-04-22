 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/22/2023

Edmooondo!

By Brian_McQuilkin
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Philadelphia Phillies
Edmundo Sosa was clutch at the plate and in the field last night against the Colorado Rockies 
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Let’s do it again tonight.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...