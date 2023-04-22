Rise and Phight: 4/22/2023

Let’s do it again tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper is hitting pitches thrown by our future robot overlords, the Trajekt Arc.
- The Phanatic takes Blippi through Citizens Bank Park to teach kids about baseball fundamentals, the logistics of running a ballpark, and why they should embrace massive green monsters armed with cannons.
- Those who cover the Phillies for a living share their thoughts on Trea Turner’s contributions to the team so far.
MLB news:
- Should you laugh or should you cry at the way a perfect game in the making by a former Phillie was undone in the most inane and ridiculous manner imaginable?
- Here’s a more in-depth look at the Trajekt Arc pitching machine, which can simulate any pitch from any pitcher.
- Toronto Blue Jays’ first basemen Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lets it be known that he will never, ever join the dark side.
- Now that we’re three weeks into the season, how has the rate of stolen bases changed from recent years and how has the pitch clock really effected the length of games? Spoiler: it’s pretty much exactly what you’re thinking.
Loading comments...