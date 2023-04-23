Phillies 2023 First Base Options

What Just Happened?

Rhys Hoskins took a wrong step, and Phillies Phans went silent all over the world.

The Phillies are 10-12 and in 4th place in the NL East. This is far away, not the standings Philly Phans were looking to be nearing the end of April.

Options

Darick Hall

The Phillies Back-Up First Baseman is none other than Darick Hall. Hall made his debut in 2022 while Harper was recovering. Hall hit .250 with 9 HR and a .804 OPS in 41 games with the Phillies last season.

The Arizona native came into Spring Training red hot and inevitably got injured in the season's first six games.

Darick Hall and Brandon Marsh are the latest Phillies dealing with injuries.



The Phils are banged up heading into their first homestand of 2023.https://t.co/CouxIohksV — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 6, 2023

With Hall absent from the lineup till as early as June, he will not be the near future solution just yet.

Kody Clemens

Recently acquired utility player and son of former 11x All-Star Roger Clemens made his Phillies debut with the injury to Darick Hall.

Clemens did not light the world on fire in his MLB debut with the underperforming Detroit Tigers team last season. However, he wants to make a go of it in South Philadelphia.

Kody Clemens is being called up by Phillies. Clemens is expected to be activated tomorrow. Darick Hall is hurt. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 5, 2023

Currently, Kody Clemens is hitting an abysmal .063 in 7 games. This is a small sample size, but the lack of effectiveness at the plate has pushed him to bench duties instead of starting at first base.

Alec Bohm

The next internal option is rising star, Alec Bohm. Bohm has begun the 2023 campaign flashing more power and prowess at the plate. The third baseman is filling his shoes as the rightful heir to an empty thrown at third base.

However, many have speculated and seen Bohm's movement to first base without Rhys Hoskins. Given the circumstances of Hall and Hoskins being absent for at least two months, if not the whole season, respectively, it is a logical move.

Presently, the Phillies' MO has been to play Bohm at First and cycle Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison in at Third base.

This has not stopped Bohm's phenomenal start, as he is batting over .300 with 3 HR and an OPS of .832.

Keston Hiura

The apparent trade target should be Keston Hiura of the Milwaukee Brewers. Hiura was Designated for Assignment when the Brew Crew signed Luke Voit.

In his debut season, Keston hit .303 with a .938 OPS with 19 HR in 84 games. Obviously, 2019 is four years ago, but since then has shown his ability to continue to hit homers.

Hiura's Achilles Heal is his plate discipline because he strikes out quite a bit. If he can lower the strikeouts, he will be a significant weapon in the lineup.

Hiura came up as a Second Base/First Base product, but his skill set favors the latter more due to his lack of range and fielding ability.

Keston Hiura has gone deep again at Triple-A. Now up to seven homers this year and a 1.039 OPS. pic.twitter.com/a6t5RLDorj — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 19, 2023

Keston Hiura would be the perfect replacement for Rhys Hoskins. He is young, and Kevin Long can help him convert this power to the majors better than in Milwaukee.

Hiura would be another diamond in the rough that the Phillies could score to add to Brandon Marsh and Cristian Pache.

Bryce Harper

Last but surely not least, Bryce Aron Max Harper. The Keystone to the Phillies' metaphorical arch. The 2 x MVP is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and taking reps at First Base in place of Darick Hall's injury.

Bryce Harper makes the play at first base and flips to a covering … Rob Thomson. pic.twitter.com/Sl76uDeBcF — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 22, 2023

As the video above shows, Harper has made significant headway with his recovery and rehabilitation from the November Tommy John Surgery.

The current plan seems to be Bryce Harper as the DH, then moving to First Base, and finally back to Right Field.

Bryce to First seems to be the plan shortly.

Also, Happy Birthday to the Phillie Phanatic!