Rise and Phight: 4/23/2023

“I learned so many lessons about myself last year that make me a more complete adult, not just as a ballplayer. And everything I learned last year could’ve been just as valuable as the 2021 season. Maybe not statistically, but every lesson is valuable.” https://t.co/tiM8lHEjKz— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) April 22, 2023
Not since 2021 have the Phillies won a series in which they dropped the first game. Seems like they’re overdue, don’t you think?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Ranger Suárez is probably heading to the minors next week, where Rob Thomson wants to see him make a handful of starts and reach 90 pitches before returning to rotation.
- Andrew Bellatti lands on 15-day IL with right triceps tendinitis.
- Henry Savage and Earl Hopkins from the Inquirer tasted and ranked nearly every food item available at CBP. How would you rank the food choices from the Bank?
MLB news:
- The Pirates are 14-7 and have won their last five, and now they’ve extended the contract of their skipper since 2019, Derek Shelton.
- Sandy Alcantara is scratched from a start due to biceps tendinitis. Fingers crossed it’s nothing more serious.
Loading comments...