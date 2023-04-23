That’s called a winning streak: Phillies 9, Rockies 3

I had this dream the other day that the Phillies started winning multiple games in a row. Rob Thomson, I believe, had the same dream and walked into the clubhouse yesterday to deliver a speech akin to this.

Having done this to spur his team to victory yesterday, the team came into a game on Peacock, and their obvious mastery of the game delay, with a desire to get the ball rolling.

An early 12:05 start to this thanks to the game being delivered via streaming capabilities, it saw Zack Wheeler on the mound begin the game with relative ease. In the bottom of the inning, Trea Turner strode to the plate with one out and delivered his first home run in Citizens Bank Park this season.

It's a beautiful day for Trea Turner to go yard. pic.twitter.com/DKltGoQ3oo — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2023

That’ll do.

In the second, Wheeler struck out the side, bringing the Phillies to the plate and they did threaten. Brandon Marsh walked, but was forced out at second on a J.T. Realmuto ground ball. Realmuto then stole second with just the one out, but tried to press his luck a little much and was thrown out at third for the final out of the inning, a cardinal sin in baseball. The Phillies got their second run in the third inning when Kody Clemens led it off with a long home run of his own.

KODY CLEMENS WITH HIS FIRST HOME RUN AS A PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/weVbVD9Uv5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2023

Wheeler was cruising to that point, but seemed to hit a bit of a wall in the fourth. Singles by Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon opened the inning, then both scooted into scoring position on a wild pitch. C.J. Cron walked to load the bases, but the first out was recorded when Wheeler struck out Mike Moustakas. The next batter though, Yonathan Daza, was hit by a pitch to score the first run, then Colorado got a second on a sacrifice fly by Harold Ramirez to knot the game at two. Ezequiel Tovar singled in Cron to give Colorado the lead before Wheeler got Brian Serven looking to end the inning.

To open their half of the fourth, the Phillies loaded the bases with no one out on a Kyle Schwarber walk, a Nick Castellanos single and a Marsh walk. Realmuto grounded into a force out that plated Schwarber, but still left the team with runners on the corners and only one out. Alec Bohm grounded out to get the next run, and the lead, for Philadelphia as the game went to the fifth.

The fifth and sixth were rather uneventful, Wheeler righting the ship and cruising before being lifted, but the offense was unable to get anything else done. In the seventh, the game was broken open. Reamuto walked, then scored on a Bohm double. Clemens and Edmundo Sosa would strike out to bring up Bryson Stott with the team needing a big hit. Stott would deliver.

A TWO-RUN SHOT FROM BRYSON STOTT pic.twitter.com/2P4sgtkvsJ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2023

That score would not suffice for the Phillies since they apparently needed more runs. Brandon Marsh gave them a few more runs to wrap this one up.

Brandon Marsh goes deep! His 1.213 OPS is the best in MLB pic.twitter.com/QEtyWlm5Xj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2023

Against a left handed pitcher, no less.

It was another good win for the team, one they needed to continue their climb toward .500. They’ll get tomorrow off before continuing the ascension.