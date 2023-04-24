Rise and Phight: 4/23/23

The Phillies have won three in a row and are almost finished their climb to .500 as they sit at 10-11. There are signs that the pitching is stabilizing, the daycare hitters are stealing the show, and reinforcements are on the way. Off day today before the schedule toughens with the Mariners, Astros, and Dodgers on the horizon.

-Gregory Soto is starting to thrive in his new role in Philadelphia.

-Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are both starting to shake off their early season struggles.

-The offense is starting to find some much needed consistency.

-Former Phils prospect and current Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe suffered a devastating shoulder injury that could end his promising rookie season.

-Another former Phillie is set to return from the injured list for the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

-The Pirates promoted 33-year-old rookie Drew Maggi after 13 seasons in the minor leagues and no official appearances in the Majors.

