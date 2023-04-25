 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 4/25/23

The off day after a win streak. A tale as old as time.

By joe_edinger
/ new

BBN-GIANTS-PHILLIES-MILLWOOD GREETS THE FANS Photo by TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images

Don’t you just love the random off day that always seems to come immediately after a good win? Anyway, the Phillies will be back in action tonight against the Seattle Mariners at 6:40 PM. Former Phillie and Mariner Kevin Millwood will throw out the first pitch to celebrate his no-hitter at Veteran’s Stadium.

My only memories of the Vet are rain, cement, and meeting Spider-Man after a game.

On to the links!

Phillies links

-Bryce Harper always knew he’d be teammates with Trea Turner again.

-The three youngest hitters on the Phillies are showing signs that their breakout is for real.

-The Phillies will go as Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler go.

-It looks like things down in Clearwater got a little heated.

MLB links

-The Dodgers are calling up their 3rd ranked prospect.

-If you grew up in the Millville area and played little league, you may want to search your closet.

-Aaron Judge is proving why he was named Yankees captain.

-The A’s move to Las Vegas is already a mess.

