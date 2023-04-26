Rise and Phight: 4/26/23

On the field, the Phillies had their three-game win streak snapped with a 5-3 loss to the Mariners. They’ll look to start a new one today behind Taijuan Walker. Also on the field, was a hot dog thrown by someone during the middle of Bryson Stott’s at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning representing the tying run that had to be delayed so the projectile could be retrieved.

Let’s maybe stop throwing stuff on the field. At any time.

On to the links!

Phillies Links

-Kevin Long explains why Bryce Harper doesn’t think he needs rehab games.

-The origin of Bryson Stott’s little water cups has been revealed.

-The rotation is on the verge of adding another huge piece.

MLB Links

-The Pirates actually locked up one of their star players. Seriously.

-Is the pitch clock behind a sudden spike in injuries?

-The Nats beat the Orioles the only way they could, in court.