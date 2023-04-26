 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread 4/26: Mariners at Phillies

Don’t lose in front of Major

By joe_edinger
/ new
MLB: APR 26 Mariners at Phillies Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Phillies and Mariners are set to play the second game of their three game series.

Here’s the lineup for the Phillies:

And here’s the Mariners:

All game and Major the puppy comments welcome below.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...